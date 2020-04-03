Coles lifts buying restrictions

Coles has eased buying restrictions on fresh milk and all meat products after being forced to limit customers in response to panic buying.

Shoppers had previously been only able to buy one packet of mince and two units of chilled milk. Restrictions on long life milk still apply.

The supermarket giant became the first to lift restrictions today, however, limits on other in-demand items such as toilet paper and rice still apply.

Coles has also decided to slash the price of its mince in response to the demand with their three-star 500g regular beef mince down from $6 to $4.80 and 1kg down from $11 to just $8.80, and Coles four-star 500g lean beef mince is down from $7.50 to $6 and 800g down from $11 to $8.80.

Coles has eased restrictions on milk and mince. Picture: Wayne Taylor.

SUPERMARKETS LIMITS TO STOP PANIC BUYING

Last month Coles, Woolworths and Aldi were all forced to introduce limits on essential items after fears over the coronavirus pandemic triggered mass panic buying.

Toilet paper was first to be stripped from shelves, followed by tissues, pasta, rice, flour, meat and frozen vegetables.

In response Coles and other supermarkets were forced to introduce limits, with customers restricted to just one packet of toilet paper per customer.

Eggs, long life milk, chilled pasta, frozen vegetables and frozen desserts, pasta, flour, dry rice, paper towels, paper tissues and hand sanitisers are still capped at two packs per customer.

Supermarket supplies of toilet paper have been the worst hit.

Coles has also temporarily suspended its change of mind policy to discourage over-purchasing.

Coles' chief executive office Steven Cain said staff had been working "as hard as possible" to get more products on shelves - but more action was needed.

"As the situation around coronavirus continues to develop, we believe that everyone in the community should have access to their share of grocery items, particularly the elderly," he said.

"If you have already purchased additional items you no longer want, please look at donating them to community organisations or neighbours who have been struggling to purchase them during this time.

"We will get through this together," Mr Cain added.

However, both Woolies and Coles say Australians are beginning to follow the government's advice and stop hoarding supplies with supermarkets expected to return to normal.