SNEAKY CUSTOMER: Cocky was a source of constant entertainment for the community and travellers alike at the Boomerang Service Station.
‘Cocky just made everybody happy’

Aaron Goodwin
23rd Mar 2020 10:00 AM
BILOELA has lost an icon with the passing of 55-year-old ‘Cocky’ the cockatoo last week.

Under the ownership of the Geall family and a resident of the Boomerang Service Station that closed in 2000, Cocky was a cheeky customer, buzzing with personality.

Leanne Geall said her brother Kenny rescued Cocky as an infant in 1965 when he fell out of his nest during a storm.

“It was sad to have him pass because he’s a part of our history and family really,” Mrs Geall said.

“He was like an icon in the town, everybody knew of him.”

After the service station closed in 2000, Cocky went to live with Mrs Geall’s nephew, Wayne Geall, at his property outside of Biloela.

Located on the corner of the Dawson Highway and the ‘Thangool Road’, patrons of the Boomerang Service Station were entertained at every visit by Cocky’s antics.

“All the kids that would come with their parents to get fuel would talk to Cocky,” Mrs Geall said.

“If you cuddle him with a button on your shirt he would eat it off real quick.

“People would lean their bikes on it and he would chew handles, tyres and whatever else he could, real quick.”

Cocky resided in a cage on a cut out log just in front of the office where the Geall’s ‘huge’ German shepherd Cheeky would sit with Cocky, giving patrons a double dose of animal action.

The Gealls had two chairs near the cage so people filling up and travellers could sit down and enjoy Cocky’s company.

“Cocky used to mumble under his breath and he could never understand the boys when they were swearing so maybe that was his way of copying,” Mrs Geall said.

“He would say ‘hello cocky’, ‘pretty boy’ and someone might have taught him something rude but luckily he never really swore.

“We might have had to move him if he started to swear.

“Cocky just made everybody happy.”

Mrs Geall said Cocky’s life was a real highlight for her, her family and the community as a whole.

Mrs Geall thoroughly enjoyed going through the 200 plus comments on the Biloela Remember when … Facebook post she put up last week announcing Cocky had passed.

