Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

Matty Holdsworth
10th Mar 2020 8:02 PM
QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed another person is in isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with coronavirus.

A 42-year-old woman is the partner of a 38-year-old woman who contracted the virus on Sunday.

The 38-year-old woman had recently returned from overseas where she travelled from London through Dubai.

It brings the Sunshine Coast's total of people struck down with the virus to four.

Contact tracing is under way for the new case.

"This means we are directly contacting people who are known to those who have been in close contact with these people while they might have been infectious," a Queensland Health statement read.

Two other cases confirmed today take Queensland's tally of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state to 18.

A 46-year-old woman from Brisbane is listed in a stable condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with the novel virus. She recently travelled to Austria and France.

