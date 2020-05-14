Qld company scores major space defence deal

A GOLD Coast company has signed a deal with the Department of Defence to develop space-related technology.

The Federal Government will today announce a strategic agreement with Helensvale-based Gilmour Space Technologies to research defence-related technologies including propulsion, materials and avionics technologies.

Gilmour Space Technologies' Eris orbital rocket



Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said this would help to develop a three-stage hybrid rocket which will launch small payloads and satellites into space.

"Technology advances have allowed rocket systems and launch service providers to

offer access to space at a greatly reduced cost and infrastructure footprint," she said.

Gilmour Space Technologies, established on the Coast in 2014, is a leading hybrid rocket launch provider and is developing lower-cost, reliable and dedicated rockets to launch small satellites into low earth orbits.

Minister Defence Linda Reynolds (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Fadden MP Stuart Robert said there was potential for more local work as a result of the agreement.

"Gilmour Space Technologies hopes to leverage their work with Defence to undertake more onshore manufacturing of rocket systems and components which, with further investment, could create up to 50 additional jobs by the end of the year," he said.

Gilmour Space Technologies CEO Adam Gilmour. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Gilmour Space last year announced a statement of strategic intent with the Australian Space Agency. It also signed a strategic agreement with USQ to collaborate on advanced rocket technology research.

The company, founded at Pimpama, has grown rapidly in recent years and now has a staff of more than 60 people while working towards its aim of launching small satellites.

