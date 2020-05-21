Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AFL

Coach addresses mystery of stabbed AFL star

21st May 2020 3:17 PM

 

Geelong coach Chris Scott claims Jack Steven was the "victim of something serious" but expects the midfielder back at the AFL club within days.

The Cats' off-season recruit was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, having been admitted with a stab wound over the weekend.

Details are still unclear as to how the 30-year-old ended up with the injury and a police investigation is ongoing.

Scott addressed the situation at Geelong training on Thursday, but the club is none the wiser on what actually happened.

"I think it's wrong that some people have jumped the gun and said that this is an AFL integrity matter and somehow Jack has a case to answer before he plays footy again - that's assuming the worst in people," he told reporters.

"We'd like to know the circumstances only so we can help him, so he can help us; those things go together.

"It's clear he was the victim of something quite serious that required hospitalisation but I think the priority should be his wellbeing.

"We're trying to protect his privacy as much as possible as well. We want to care for him and help as much as we possibly can."

 

It’s still not clear how Jack Steven was hurt.
It’s still not clear how Jack Steven was hurt.

 

Scott is unsure when Steven will rejoin Cats training ahead of the AFL season resumption on June 11, but believes it's "more like days than weeks".

Steven came close to AFL retirement last year as he dealt with mental health issues, playing just seven games in 2019.

At the end of last season, he was granted his wish to be traded to Geelong, following four best-and-fairest awards in 11 seasons with St Kilda.

Scott said Steven was in "pretty good spirits" but didn't want to speculate on possible details of how the former Saint star was hurt as he defended his player.

"I think - and I'm not across all the commentary around it - but my sense is that there's some (suggestion) Jack might have some sort of case to answer for. I haven't seen or heard any information that would imply that," Scott said.

More Stories

afl australian rules football chris scott crime geelong cats jack steven sport sporting life

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back

        premium_icon ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back

        News The border wars have escalated, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk saying she will ‘not be lectured’ by a state with the highest number of active cases in Australia.

        Premier whacks NSW as QLD records zero new cases

        Premier whacks NSW as QLD records zero new cases

        News Coronavirus QLD: Zero new cases of COVID-19 overnight

        Man dead after veering off rural highway, crashing into tree

        premium_icon Man dead after veering off rural highway, crashing into tree

        News The man was travelling south on the Burnett Hwy when he veered off the road and...