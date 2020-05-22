Menu
Rodman befriended Kim Jong-un during a 2013 trip to Pyongyang. Picture: AFP/KCNA/KCNA VIA KNS
Politics

Clue that could reveal Kim Jong-un's fate

by Jackie Salo
22nd May 2020 6:52 AM

Dennis Rodman has revealed that the world will know "something is wrong" with his pal Kim Jong-un - if the leader's sister starts getting more face time on TV.

The former Detroit Pistons forward said that he had been in touch with North Korea following speculation that the dictator, whom he befriended during a 2013 trip to Pyongyang, was either gravely ill or died after a botched heart surgery.

"I do have communications with North Korea, but I can say this, though: If you see his sister on TV, running the country, now you know something is wrong, that's all I'm going give you," Rodman, 58, told Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

In an interview earlier this month, Rodman praised Mr Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, who is said to have been lined up to replace the leader.

"His sister was a sweetheart," Rodman told The Post. "She was very kind to me when [I was a] guest."

 

Rodman says Kim Jong-un's sister is a
Rodman says Kim Jong-un's sister is a "sweetheart". Picture: News Corp Australia

Rodman said at the time that he believed that Mr Kim was still alive, saying his rumoured health ordeal "probably wasn't much".

"I've been to dinner with dignitaries there that were reported to be dead here," Rodman said.

"I don't believe North Korean news until I hear it from their side. I think the fact that they keep to themselves, in many ways, gives the media the ability to run with rumours at times."

North Korean state media released photos earlier this month of Kim's appearance at a ceremony for the completion of a fertiliser plant in Suncheon, South Pyongan Province, to debunk the rumours of his death.

