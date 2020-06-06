Clubs no longer obstructed by tough limits

GOAL ATTACK: The Biloela Netball Association will hit the court Monday for their first training session back since the start of lock down.

BILOELA sporting clubs wanting the government to allow more players to train under stage two restrictions have had their wish granted.

Queensland Sport Minister Mick de Brenni signed off on the Industry COVID Safe Plan for field sports, allowing each sporting body to have more groups of players at training rather than the previous ruling of 20 people per venue.

Biloela Netball Association president Shari Hancox is looking forward to Monday afternoon, when she will coach the club’s first training session since the lockdown started, with two high school teams taking to the court.

“We are excited that Netball Queensland has been able to get an industry plan approved and

it means we are no longer limited to 20 people per venue but now 20 people per zone,” Hancox said.

“We can have up to five teams training at any given time.

“It’s a good result for netball as a sport.

“We would have been able to juggle training regardless as a smaller association but for larger associations this is a huge change for them to get back on the court.”

The Industry COVID Safe Plan for field sports gives greater training freedoms to sporting codes and it allows, for example, three groups of 20 rugby league players to train on the same field as long as the groups don’t come into contact with each other and all players maintain social distancing with one another.

“We have found everybody has come on board quickly and have been happy to adopt the changes,” Hancox said.

“Each team needs one member who has completed COVID safety training and we’ve had 20 people go through and get that done which is excellent.

“We have appointed a COVID co-ordinator for our association so that has also helped us make sure we have our Return to Play Plan in place

“Our induction is ready to go, everything went through a meeting last night with the committee and we are ready to hit the courts on Monday.”

Hancox added that due to the distancing required between each training zone the club would be able to use only half of its available space, but said it would still be ample room for productive sessions.

“A lot of the time most athletes have the skills, it’s getting the fitness back,” Hancox said.

“Usually the traditional off-season will see participants go to other sports and maintain fitness levels.

“This off-season has been different where nobody has been doing anything so I would imagine this is a great opportunity increase fitness prior to games.”

Mr de Brenni commended the leadership of the sport and fitness sectors for their collaboration with the Chief Health Office to see the plan signed off.

“While gyms have been the first cab off the rank with their COVIDSafe industry plan, field sports have also received sign-off to get back into action with arrangements that allow more people to get out on to the field safely,” Mr de Brenni said.

“The remaining sport and recreation sectors can have confidence around the viability of their return to play arrangements which are currently under review.”

More information for sport, recreation and fitness organisations can be found at www.covid19.qld.gov.au/returntoplay.