Club hauls in $2500 from golf day

ON PAR: About 50 players enjoyed the Biloela Panthers Junior Rugby League Club’s inaugural golf day.

‘VERY successful’ is how Biloela Panthers Junior Rugby League Club secretary Bianca Swift described the running of the club’s inaugural golf day.

The BJRL hosted its first ever charity golf day in a bid to get more involved with the community and fund future upgrades.

Swift said about 50 players took part in the two ball Ambrose event from the Biloela Golf Club on Saturday.

“We profited $2500 from the day,” Swift said.

“It was a really good day and a lot of good feedback from it so far.

“We’ve identified things we can do next year to make it bigger and better.

“I didn’t have an expectations of the outcome but I think if I did it would have exceeded them.”

Swift said a good percentage of the playing field included regular golfers who installed an element of friendly competition throughout the day.

“We got some feedback from golfers on the day on things we should do for next time, such as getting rid of some of the novelty events,” Swift said.

“It was good to get their knowledge and we know a lot of the players wanted it to be just about golf.”

Players dressed up in fancy dress or in their team colours to show their spirit.

Prizes on the day included a fishing charter in Yeppoon for first place, a new golf bag for second and a number of BJRL merchandise packs were handed out.