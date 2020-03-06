CLOSE CALL: 2020 footy season almost removed

KEEP GOING: The sustainability of touch football in Theodore will depend on the ability of people to step up and fill key roles.

A GROWTH in player numbers does not paint a picture of sustainability for a touch football competition.

In 2019 the Theodore Touch Association expanded player numbers per team to 15 but, despite this growth, the association continually struggles to fill committee positions each season.

Former president Shekaylah Dodd said this year had been no different, with only three people attending the association’s AGM last night to elect the 2020 committee.

“It’s a big job running this competition and the president needs all the help he can get,” Dodd said.

“Last year’s season I volunteered to be president because if I didn’t we wouldn’t have had a season.

“There’s always a large amount of people that want to play but nobody wants to help out.”

The president, vice president and treasurer positions were elected at the AGM and the secretary void filled shortly after.

Dodd said touch football had run in Theodore for as long as she could remember and it would be a shame if a season could not go ahead because people did not fill committee positions.

Discussions over a match between the Theodore Touch Association’s 2019 winners and Moura Touch Football’s 2019 winners are ongoing.