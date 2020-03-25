Cliver Berghofer drops $1 million on COVID-19 research

Clive Berghofer AM donated $1million to the fight against COVID-19.

TOOWOOMBA developer and philanthropist Clive Berghofer has donated $1 million to the fight against COVID-19.

The money will boost a wide-ranging research program at QMIR Berghofer Medical Research Institute into the global pandemic.

The research will be aimed at laboratory screening of existing and potential new drugs, developing a test to detect who has immunity to the virus, and understanding why some patients become severely sick while others develop only mild symptoms.

QIMR Berghofer's Acting Director and CEO, Professor David Whiteman, said the institute's biosecurity facility put it in an ideal position to join Australian and international scientists in the urgent search for new drugs.

"We have a world-class biosecurity research facility at QIMR Berghofer, which allows us to conduct exactly this sort of work into dangerous infectious diseases," Professor Whiteman said.

"This $1 million funding boost from Clive will allow us to set up that facility for a wide-ranging research program into COVID-19.

"Our scientists will grow the virus in this facility. They will then work with collaborators at other Queensland and Australian research organisations and biotech companies to rapidly screen potential new anti-viral drugs, and existing drugs that are approved for other uses, in the laboratory."

Professor Whiteman said the Institute would also work towards developing a test to identify people with immunity against the virus.

"We know that a proportion of people with COVID-19 only experience very mild symptoms and some do not even know they've been infected," he said.

"At the moment, no test can tell us if someone has previously been infected and has recovered, only if someone is currently infected.

"It looks likely that those who have recovered will have immunity against reinfection.

"This is important to know, since immune people can re-join the workforce and help support the economy.

"Our researchers will work towards developing a test that shows who has been infected and recovered so that those people, in particular doctors and nurses, can be at the front line of the response."

Prof Whiteman said the Institute also had several clinician-scientists with expertise in treating infectious diseases who would play a key role in the Institute's research efforts.

"Working at the coal-face of Queensland hospitals gives our clinician-researchers the opportunity to collect patient samples that can be tested in our laboratories," he said.

"These samples will help us to understand how the human body responds to this disease, and why some people become severely unwell, while others develop mild or no symptoms. This research is part of a worldwide effort to understand how this disease works."

QIMR Berghofer's COVID-19 research will also include:

Working to understand the virus's effect on the lungs and respiratory system.

Investigating the immune response to COVID-19 in cancer patients.