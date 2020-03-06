Transfer station becoming a real dumping ground

CLEAN UP: Thangool’s Tania Schafer is frustrated by the condition of her town’s waste transfer station after incidents of overflowing rubbish and a neglected oil spill.

GLASS, nappies and rubbish everywhere is how Thangool resident Tania Schafer described the state of the Thangool Transfer Station on Tuesday morning.

At 6.18am on March 3, Mrs Schafer took to Facebook on the Biloela Buy Swap, Sell and Give-Away page to voice her frustration about an overflow of rubbish and a neglected oil spill at the transfer station.

"I went with my husband at 5.30am this morning to drop rubbish off and both green skip bins were overflowing with rubbish, blowing to the entrance," Mrs Schafer said.

"This has happened a couple of times recently and it seems, since the new fence has been put up, the state of the transfer station has gotten worse or there's always something out of place.

"It's disgraceful when you drive in towards Thangool and see all this rubbish on the road."

Residents were quick to share their thoughts on Mrs Schafer's Facebook post with Trevor Hannan commenting, "Not to mention the oil shed out there neglected and overflowing on the ground. How much oil the rain washed away who would know."

Mrs Schafer claims the oil shed has been neglected for 12 months with an oil spill.

Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier said council became aware of the spill on March 2 and it would be cleaned up by March 6.

In response to the overflow of rubbish, Cr Ferrier said the bins were emptied twice per week and were emptied on February 28 and on March 3 at 7.30am.

"Previously, council was emptying the bins on Sundays but has reduced this collection as a cost-saving measure," Cr Ferrier said.

"Council will continue to monitor use of the Thangool Transfer Station to assess whether an additional bin collection is required."

Mrs Schafer is also concerned about a growing feral cat problem that may escalate if what she describes as overflows of rubbish continue to occur at the transfer station.

"It was just an awful smell, I know rubbish dumps stink but it smelt like it had been sitting there for a fair while," Mrs Schafer said.

"I've heard from another resident that it was exactly the same last week.

"Council staff can't not be aware, it's right there on the road in full view."

Cr Ferrier said new recycling facilities and oil repositories would be in place within the next three months.

"Council has a current program to upgrade the maintenance and environmental compliance at the Thangool Transfer Station and other transfer stations across the shire," Cr Ferrier said.

"Work is currently in progress and includes capping of the old dump and installation of drainage to control water flows on site.

"The upgrade includes the installation of the new fence to control access and limit dumping to the approve boundaries of the property.

"The upgrades will also include new recycling bins and oil collection bins as well as clearly designated areas for green waste. "

Cr Ferrier reported that no resident complaints had been received and that council would work with the community in respect to changes of schedules and operating hours that needed to be made in order to comply with recent legislative changes such as the Waste Levy and to manage environmental compliance.