Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Chopper called as boat flips in stormy waters

by Elise Williams
12th Mar 2020 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOAT has been flipped in rough waters off the Sunshine Coast, as emergency services scrambled to determine how many people were on board.

Thankfully, the trio were winched safely from the water by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter.

All people on board have now been accounted for

Police received a call for help just before midday today, with reports a boat in waters near Inskip had overturned in choppy seas.

Initial reports indicate three people - all wearing life jackets - drifted from the boat before making it to shore.

It's currently unclear how they got from the water to safety, however paramedics made contact with the trio just before 1.30pm, and are now treating them for minor injuries at a nearby campground.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, emergency crews are currently unclear if there were any other people on the vessel at the time it flipped.

Emergency services have not ruled out the possibility there may be other people who require assistance from the incident.

More Stories

Show More
boat capsize editors picks rescue chopper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Something Moura hasn’t seen before’

        premium_icon ‘Something Moura hasn’t seen before’

        News Suspense and excitement build ahead of the surprise entertainment to headline Moura event.

        IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Biloela today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 57 people listed to appear in Biloela today

        News Monthly callover at Biloela Magistrates Court

        Hydrogen power test station on cards for central QLD

        premium_icon Hydrogen power test station on cards for central QLD

        Environment Hydrogen promises cheaper power and more jobs for Qld

        Recording 150 years of history in the Banana Shire

        premium_icon Recording 150 years of history in the Banana Shire

        News Historical homestead items assessed for preservation