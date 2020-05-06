Mum and daughter on the road with social distant business

Two child carers who lost their jobs because of COVID-19 have started an unusual side hustle - and it’s had interest from as far away as Canada and Tennessee.

WHEN this Yarrabilba mother and daughter lost their jobs at a childcare centre as the coronvirus crisis took hold, things looked pretty grim.

"We only had $12.30 to our names," mum Kylie Mills said.

"I'm a kindergarten teacher and my daughter is a childcare assistant, and we worked at the same childcare centre. We got made redundant during COVID-19 due to lack of numbers, and we had no other income."

With time on their hands, they decided to decorate their car and do a surprise drive by for their friend's daughter's birthday.

It was so well received, they wondered if other people might be up for a drive by too.

"In regards to keeping some normality for children and thinking about their emotional and mental state in isolation, I didn't want them to miss out on birthdays," Ms Mills said.

"So my daughter and I do a drive by where we decorate the car with the person's name, streamers and balloons. We have a mini PA system and we play music."

Drive By Birthdays was born, with Ms Mills' daughter Baylea Mills-Moodie behind the wheel of her black Mercedes hatchback.

"I use a pool noodle so I can have interaction. We hand out party bags and do like a social distancing pinata where we throw lollies from the car," Ms Mills said.

Kylie Mills and Baylea Mills-Moodie.

The pool noodle also gets a workout for games like limbo as it's held outside the car.

"We do social distancing musical statues from the car, and I have a bubble machine blowing bubbles out the car door," she said.

"I do an impromptu rap and I basically make a fool out of myself."

Safety is paramount, and the women decorate the car around the corner from their target address.

"I throw glitter confetti out of the car while we're singing happy birthday as we're making our entrance," Ms Mills said.

Mother and daughter are now doing around three drive bys a week for people aged between one and 60.

"I did a drive by for a baby shower the other day where I used a miniature clothes line and threw a doll out of the car and the mum had to try and peg up the baby's clothes on the line," Ms Mills said.

"I guess we just made the best out of a bad situation."

And it's not just people from around Yarrabilba who like the idea.

"I've had interest from Canada, Tennessee, Melbourne and Western Australia," Ms Mills said.

"I miss being in my class and singing my songs, so I guess I'm just adapting."

Originally published as Child care workers' new business hits the streets