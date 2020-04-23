Child sex assault accused appears in court

AN OCEAN Shores man will remain behind bars until May, after his bail was refused in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday

A RETIRED farmer who was charged with sexually assaulting a child has returned to court.

The man in his 70s was charged with nine offences including sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

It is alleged the offences happened in the Northern Rivers between January 2014 and December 2019.

Court documents stated the last offence allegedly happened between midnight on November 30 and 9am, December 1, 2019.

The man was arrested on December 12 and refused bail at Tweed Heads Police Station.

During a bail application hearing on December 18, the Darling Downs man told the court he was the primary carer for his wife.

The man's defence lawyer, Michael McMillan, told the court his client lived on a property about 35 minutes' drive from the nearest hospital where his wife received treatment.

He was granted bail under the condition the man reported to police every week, stayed at least 10km away from the victim and agreed to forfeit $10,000 if he broke those conditions.

His case was back in Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday, after a charge certification was filed and a date was set for a case conference.

The case was adjourned to June 17 for a brief status mention.