EARLY MORNING: A child has been taken to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition following a crash near Dululu this morning.

A CHILD has been transported to hospital after a traffic crash near Dululu.

The crash occurred on the Leichhardt Highway at 12.07am this morning.

A QAS spokesperson said the child was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.