Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jay McBean from Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre says the Federal Government needs to consider the health and wellbeing of childcare workers as they continue working amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Jay McBean from Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre says the Federal Government needs to consider the health and wellbeing of childcare workers as they continue working amid the coronavirus outbreak.
News

Childcare director’s fears on the frontline of coronavirus

Blake Antrobus
7th Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKING on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic, Jay McBean fears there is no consideration being given to educators putting their health at risk.

The director of Torquay Kids Childcare Centre said she was concerned for the wellbeing of workers in contact with children.

Ms McBean said it was hard for industry workers to follow social distancing rules.

"Children want to be cared for and loved and cuddled and you're having those interactions," Ms McBean said.

"There's a bit of fear the virus could come from anyone.

"Where does the health and wellbeing, from the government's perspective, come in for educators?"

Kathryn Forgan-Flynn, director of Condy Park Kindergarten, said she was happy with the response from health authorities and the centre would draw on financial reserves and subsidy packages to support staff.

More Stories

childcare childcare centres coronavirus education federal government fraser coast hervey bay maryborough queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50yo gets probation for kissing young teen

        premium_icon 50yo gets probation for kissing young teen

        Crime A CENTRAL American has been sentenced over an incident where he Salsa danced with his girlfriend’s 13 year old daughter, told her he loved her and kissed her.

        ‘Plan B’ to protect families of health workers

        premium_icon ‘Plan B’ to protect families of health workers

        Health Hotels could house doctors, nurses and low-risk patients in COVID-19 ‘Plan B’

        Our solar farm project heats up with build date released

        premium_icon Our solar farm project heats up with build date released

        Business The solar farm is expected to be one of the largest in Australia

        Region to forego $100,000 rally

        premium_icon Region to forego $100,000 rally

        News Banana Shire will miss out on thousands of visitors with annual event cancelled