Chest helps Insta sensation’s golf game

Golfer Paige Spiranac insisted her breasts are real but fluctuate in size as she explained why her chest helps her play better.

The 27-year-old opened up about her breasts in a Q&A on her YouTube channel as she answered her most frequently asked questions.

And after denying that they are fake, Spiranac revealed that they actually help her on the green.

"I do flaunt my cleavage, I don't see anything wrong with it, I like the way my body looks," she said.

"I'm young, I feel confident and like to feel sexy and I think I have a nice chest and I don't think there's anything wrong with that.

"If you want to show off certain things then go for it, I never thought that was an issue.

"My cleavage is always out, I don't get offended by it when people ask me these questions because I am aware, I'm showing it off in a way.

"I do work really hard on my body, I spend a lot of hours in the gym and on my diet and I'm proud of how my body looks.

"My boobs are real. I've never had my breasts done.

"They are as real as they could be - they do fluctuate in size a lot. This is just a thing that happens for women."

Spiranac - who recently opened up on her leaked naked photo hell - detailed how she deals with playing with large breasts.

"I stand a little bit away from it so I have a little bit more space with your arms over your chest," she said.

"Once you get used to them just being in the way you're fine, on the downswing or anything like that I never really notice it my chest, it's just the set up.

"It's never an issue, they're just kind of there. Putting, chipping, really anything else you're pretty much set.

"And actually, I think it kind of helps because my arms are so connected I feel them touching petty much all the time.

"So you do feel connected instead of having that excessive space, so I use it to help me."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.