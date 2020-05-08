Channel 7 parts ways with Pete Evans

Channel 7 and controversial TV chef Pete Evans have parted ways, according to reports.

Industry site TV Blackbox claimed "the separation was an amicable decision" and that Evans will now focus on his 'alternative lifestyle' empire.

It's understood the network parted ways with Evans because there are currently no plans for another season of My Kitchen Rules.

MKR judges Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

This year's season of the long-running cooking show was a ratings disaster for Seven, with TV Blackbox editor Rob McKnight telling news.com.au in February: "My Kitchen Rules is dead. There won't be any more of the show. You might as well write the eulogy and prepare the coffin … it will not be back again."

Evans was recently slapped with $25,000 in fines by the Therapeutic Goods Administration over magical coronavirus eradication properties he claimed about a "BioCharger" device in a Facebook livestream promotion.

The TGA issued two infringement notices to the controversial health guru after receiving complaints about his promotion of the $14,990 machine.

Celebrity chef Pete Evans has spruiked the BioCharger, a machine he claims is a "subtle energy revitalisation platform that works to optimise your health”.

Channel 7 refused to comment on Evans after he was fined by the TGA which was a strong indicator that he had parted ways with the network, said TV commentator Steve Molk.

"If we was still a trusted, loved star within the network they would be front footing this," Mr Molk said on the TV Blackbox podcast. "That we have heard nothing from them speaks volumes."

Evans has sparked controversy many times over the years due to his alternative lifestyle claims, but according to Mr McKnight he had always been a "protected species" at Channel 7 because My Kitchen Rules rated so strongly. But that all changed when this year's season was a flop.

"As long as you're rating you're fine," agreed TV commentator Sarah Monahan. "As soon as you lose ratings and you f**k up, you're out."

Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans on MKR.

There are rumours that My Kitchen Rules will be replaced on air next year by Seven's new cooking show Plate Of Origin which will feature Manu Feildel, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan.

News.com.au has contacted both Pete Evans and Channel 7 for comment.

