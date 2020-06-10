Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ABANDONED: Gayndah Gladiators vs Monto Roos at the Central Burnett Rugby League semi final in 2019. Picture: Contributed
ABANDONED: Gayndah Gladiators vs Monto Roos at the Central Burnett Rugby League semi final in 2019. Picture: Contributed
Rugby League

Central Burnett Rugby League makes tough season call

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
10th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: NORTH Burnett rugby league teams won't be taking the field this year, with the Central Burnett Rugby League (CBRL) competition now cancelled.

CBRL president Cameron MacDonald said a meeting was held with the local clubs on June 9 about this year's season.

"All clubs have voted against hosting the 2020 season, we've discussed it and it's just not viable for our competition and our clubs to move forward with COVID-19 restrictions," Mr MacDonald said.

"There's a fair bit involved, which would add a bit more stress to low volunteer numbers.

"Hopefully we'll push on and make our next season bigger, and stronger."

READ MORE:

IT'S OFF: TRL abandons 2020 season

Mundubbera Tigers respond to suspended season

The season that could've been for the Gladiators

Local winter sports across the nation have yet to take the field this season due to the impact of coronavirus.

There appeared to be a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel with the NRL relaunching its 2020 season last week.

A huge reduction in active cases in Australia gave sports' fanatics a glimmer of hope that teams would get onto the paddock this year.

The announcement comes amid several other regional competitions cancelling their 2020 season, including Toowoomba Rugby League and Cairns District Rugby League.

More Stories

central burnett rugby league competition north burnett coronavirus north burnett rugby league rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        premium_icon Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        Business Anglo American confirms job losses at Central Queensland coal mine

        NO FOOTY: Biloela team to miss out on 2020 season

        premium_icon NO FOOTY: Biloela team to miss out on 2020 season

        News The cancellation of the rugby league competition means a Biloela rugby team won’t...

        UPDATE: Status of upcoming events

        premium_icon UPDATE: Status of upcoming events

        News As the threat of COVID-19 begins to ease, event organisers are making tough...

        Closed doors could unlock key to future growth

        premium_icon Closed doors could unlock key to future growth

        News Business owners and real estate agents confident there are business opportunities...