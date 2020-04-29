Carpenter’s drug drive charge a ‘wakeup call’
GETTING caught drug driving was a "wake-up call" for a 33-year-old carpenter, a court has heard.
Brett Ross Halter, 33, entered a guilty plea to drug driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court Halter was intercepted on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale about 11.55am on February 28 when he tested positive for drug driving.
Halter told police he had smoked a joint several days earlier, however the test showed presence of meth.
Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said this was a one-off incident for her client, who had spent time around "the wrong people".
"This offence has been a large wake-up call for him," Ms Hight said.
Halter was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.