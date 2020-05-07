Crashes pile up on our regions roads

HIGHWAY CARNAGE: A 58-year-old Biloela man was flown to hospital in a serious condition after a truck rollover on the Dawson Highway near Banana and Biloela on April 20.

DESPITE the reduced number of vehicles on our roads due to Covid-19 quarantine restrictions there have been a string of serious single-vehicle crashes on our region's roads since the beginning of April.

In the most recent incident the driver had to be cut out of the wreckage after crashing his truck on the Dawson Highway at Orange Creek on April 20.

The driver was stabilised at the scene by paramedics before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital with serious life-altering injuries.

Biloela police Acting Senior Sergeant and Officer in Charge Colin McLean said the crash was one of four to have occurred in the region since the beginning of April.

He said the crashes have generally occurred in 100km zones with the vehicles involved in high-speed impacts and rollovers.

"Many crashes on regional and rural roads are easily preventable and involve normal everyday people travelling for work or to and from home," Snr Sgt McLean said.

"Police are encouraging all road users to exercise care, not be complacent and to remember the Fatal Five (speed, distraction including mobile phones, fatigue, drink/drug driving) so they come home safe and well to their families.

"Any one of these incidents could have resulted in the death of the driver or another innocent member of the public had another vehicle been involved."

Biloela Ambulance Acting Superintendent and Officer in Charge Terry Zillmann said there have been an unseasonally high rate of accidents involving quad bikes, motorbikes, cars and trucks.

"We've seen higher average rate of accidents January-March and into April," Mr Zillmann said.

"We often see runs of accidents and I've seen in seven-eight years as OIC in Biloela runs like this.

"There's no definable common link between the causes of the accidents."

Snr Sgt McLean said despite the quarantine restrictions police are still conducting traffic operations, including mobile random breath testing and speed detection with a motorist allegedly travelling at 136km/h two weeks ago on the Burnett Highway at Lawgi Dawes.

"A 34-year-old Biloela man will be appearing in Biloela Magistrates Court on July 29 after being intercepted driving with a breath to alcohol reading of 0.236 per cent in Biloela driving relatives home from a local shopping centre," Snr Sgt McLean said.

Mr Zillmann said in comparison to the statewide figures where the workload of ambulance services has dipped under lockdown, the Biloela service is still maintaining a similar workload even with more people at home.

"Many people have said to me since the lockdown 'you won't be busy with everyone at home' which it made it a surprise when we've seen the sudden rise in vehicle-related accidents which we attended," Mr Zillmann said.

"I haven't crunched the April job numbers yet but we average 150 call-outs a month for Biloela and I'd say that hasn't wavered much if at all."

Banana Shire Crash Breakdown

2 Biloela Police Division (Biloela Callide Road Mount Murchison and Dawson Highway Orange Creek)

1 Moura Police Division (Leichardt Highway Banana)

1 Goovigen Police Division (Dawson Highway Dumgree)