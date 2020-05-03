Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Motorist dies after car and truck crash at Oakey

Michael Nolan
by
3rd May 2020 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A motorist died after a B-double truck and car crashed at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and Warrego Highway. 

A Queensland Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no other patients, including the truck driver, were injured in the crash. 

All lanes of traffic on the Warrego Highway and Toowoomba Rd are blocked. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. 

A motorist died after their car collided with a truck at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, on May 3.
A motorist died after their car collided with a truck at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, on May 3. Kevin Farmer

 

12.15PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are assessing several patients injured in a car and truck crash. 

The collision occurred shortly after noon, at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, at Oakey. 

More details to come.

More Stories

crash oakey crash queensland ambulance service toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ man's surprise $100k win from $5 scratchie

        premium_icon CQ man's surprise $100k win from $5 scratchie

        Money He first thought had won $10,000 until he went to the newsagency and found out it was $100,000.

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on coronavirus in Qld

        Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        premium_icon Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        Crime Revealed: Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        ‘Sweaty selfies’ keeping people active

        premium_icon ‘Sweaty selfies’ keeping people active

        News Gym owners are keeping clients accountable by getting them to share selfies