CRASHES: Two separate incidents were reported within half an hour this morning.
Car hits pole in Beaconsfield, man injured in Marian crash

Melanie Whiting
19th May 2020 7:09 AM
EMERGENCY services have been called to two separate crashes in the region within half an hour this morning.

A 4WD towing a caravan hit a light pole in Beaconsfield about 6.20am, police said.

The incident caused traffic to bank up at the busy Mackay Bucasia Road and Golf Links Road intersection, with one lane blocked.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended the scene, but the occupant of the vehicle declined transport.

Earlier this morning, a man in his 50s was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Anzac Avenue, Marian at 5.54am.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition with neck and leg injuries.

