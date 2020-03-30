Can’t put a price on a healthy lifestyle

NO EXCUSES: Dee Cuff and Ash Rawsthorne have launched a new fitness program for the Moura community.

THE power of positivity is on display in Moura with residents embracing a brand-new fitness challenge adjusted for the coronavirus pandemic.

In just 24 hours, Moura trainers Dee Cuff and Ash Rawsthorne came up with and produced a fitness regimen for the whole community to follow that caters to the PM's social distancing guidelines.

The pair have constructed a 4km exercise circuit around Moura.

The circuit has 10 stations with a different exercise at each where participants complete 50 reps at each station which are roughly 300-400 meters apart.

Miss Cuff said the idea for the circuit came about from talking with Miss Rawsthorne on an afternoon walk.

"While out walking I came up with the idea, there's nothing restricting us to run a marked-out station session by ourselves or with a partner," Miss Cuff said.

"This will encourage people, families and the elderly to keep their minds active and physical during these times.

"It offers positivity among all the stress and negativity and drams that are created in today's world, especially in the media."

Miss Rawsthrone, a qualified personal trainer who teaches aqua aerobic classes at the Moura pool, said she was a big advocate for mental health.

"Exercise plays a key part in mental health," she said.

"In light of everything happen its important to me that people keep moving and don't dig themselves a hole and don't end up depressed, unhealthy or unmotivated."

The pair have created the Facebook page, Moura's Social Distancing Workout Challenge, as a platform to communicate with residents and instruct participants on how to complete the circuit and promote an active lifestyle.

So far the page has 179 members.

"I wasn't expecting such a big response already," Miss Rawsthorne said.

"I'm pleased with the feedback we've had and how well it's been used.

"There's lots of new faces that I wouldn't expect to use using it."

Participants completing the circuit are instructed to keep a 1.5m distance apart, sanitise their hands throughout the workout and wash their hands before and after the workout.

"There's been a great amount of support on the Facebook page and around town," Miss Cuff said.

"You can see people are positive about it and there's so many people walking.

"You look behind you are doing this loop and you can see people starting it or are halfway through it.

"Its great for the community to have something possible to do with everything going on."

The circuit starts at the Moura Pool and at the bottom of each flyer is the location of the next station.