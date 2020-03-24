Concerns for future of business in Biloela

UNCERTAIN FUTURE: Michaela Lawson, Biloela Enterprise president hopes that small businesses in the region can hold on.

WITH a period of economic downturn a near certainty under Covid-19 bans, the viability of our region's economy is under threat.

Cafes, restaurants, pubs, gyms and other businesses have had to scramble to change their business models to survive drastic changes enforced by the Federal Government.

Although a number of Biloela businesses have adapted to the changes caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, Michaela Lawson, Biloela Enterprise president, is still deeply concerned for small businesses.

"Like most of our little cafes and restaurants, it's eating in and dining in where the money comes from," Miss Lawson said.

"I'm concerned about the future of small business which means, if we can't spend the money in town this means in the long run the economy will struggle.

"Seeing that the Biloela Hotel had to let go of there bar and bistro staff, a big new business in town I imagine everyone else is having to do the same.

"I know Monkey Pod has had to let a lot go as a dine in venue as well."

Callide MP Colin Boyce said that the worst case scenario is a total economic collapse for Biloela and towns in the Callide region.

Mr Boyce does believe that the economies of towns across the Callide region can continue to persevere.

"There's no reason why small economies can't operate the way they do normally," Mr Boyce said.

"There's no need for panic buying and hoarding of food that people think they desperately need.

"Food will continue to be produced and delivered and people will understand what they can and can't do without."

Working at Australia Post, Mrs Lawson said that she and workers under big corporations and businesses like Teys Australia, CS Energy and the mining sector are fortunate to have ample support and security.

"Our small town businesses like cafes, restaurants, pubs and knick-knack shops are the ones that are going to struggle," Miss Lawson said.

"I know Biloela Discount Chemist have a restriction on how many are allowed in the shop.

"If retail closes and those people go away for their jobs, the town will struggle further

"It's so uncertain right now and we don't know how long it's going to be or what will happen when we get to the other side."

Mr Boyce stressed to residents that the economy of Biloela and other smaller towns will be okay if residents properly self-isolate if they need to and follow social distancing guidelines.

The Federal Government is spending hundreds of billions to stimulate the economy and do everything they can to avoid that situation," Mr Boyce said.

"One of the problems at the moment with coronavirus that people don't seem to understand is that you can't get it unless somebody transmits it to you

"The only way you'll likely get it is if you travel, go to public events and come back to our small communities and spread it.

"There's no reason why a normal country community cannot continue to progress."

Miss Lawson said that while times are scary and uncertain for many, she stressed that nobody is alone and support is available.

"Biloela Enterprise are trying to make sure the future of Biloela survives and grows," Miss Lawson said.

"We still plan to go ahead with the Christmas Festival later in the year which brings people in and out of town together.

"In between then we are trying to make sure the businesses in town will keep running.

"We are trying to meet with the people, touch base and check on the mental health of people as well along the way."