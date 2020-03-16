Campaign trio misleads, says ICEO watchdog

AN INDEPENDENT watchdog has found Noosa Council candidate trio, Future Noosa, had the support of a property developer and a press release by the group to the contrary was "false and misleading".

Acting Independent Council Election Observer Wayne Cochrane confirmed a press release by Future Noosa contained false and misleading statements relating to the involvement of their campaign member Leigh McCready.

"I am satisfied Leigh McCready is a property developer and has been supporting the Future Noosa group," Mr Cochrane said.

"On the basis of their own media release, Ms McCready is described as one of a number of people managing the campaign.

"I am satisfied that the media statement disavowing any connection to property developers is false and accordingly misleading."

Incumbent Noosa councillor Brian Stockwell requested ICEO review the press release, issued by the Future Noosa alliance, on February 24.

In his request, Cr Stockwell said Ms McCready was "unquestionably a developer" and claimed she was providing her unique set of skills free of charge as a way of "funding" the Future Noosa team as a campaign manager.

"As a declared campaign manager, the developer, Leigh Ellen McCready, is both driving and providing to Future Noosa for free the type of specialised professional services for which she would normally charge when working at NucleusHQ and/or Commtract … which is 'in kind' funding of the campaign," Cr Stockwell said. The press release, issued on December 23, was entitled "Candidates condemn malicious developer front rumour".

In it, the Future Noosa trio, including David Fletcher, Andrew Squires and Karen Finzel, said they had "issued a public statement condemning people who are circulating rumours their campaign is a front for developers".

"It is unfortunate that some people in the community are smearing us in this way," the press release said.

"We have no connection to developers and there are no developers funding or driving our campaign. The allegations are lies."