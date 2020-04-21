Calls to lift restrictions and open the up the shire again

FLU SEASON: Callide MP Colin Boyce said regional communities and council areas could have COVID-19 restrictions lifted if non-essential travel remained in effect.

THE possibility of lifting COVID-19 social and health restrictions on local government areas on a case-by-case basis is gaining traction.

Yesterday there were no new recorded cases of COVID-19 in Queensland and there are currently two active cases in Central Queensland.

Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier believes that COVID-19 restrictions can be lifted in the Banana Shire, which has no recorded cases, if non-essential travel stays in effect.

"I believe we can ease up on ours but not in the cities, all the mining companies and the private companies will need to keep going like we are," Cr Ferrier said.

"I can see that pubs and cafes should be opened up again for locals.

"The quicker they can be opened, the less chance they have of closing and the quicker they can remain viable."

Callide MP Colin Boyce said although he agrees the restrictions in the shire could be lifted safely for residents, he remains weary ahead of flu season.

"I'm not a doctor but we have not yet been through winter and it seems to me traditionally we get the flu season in August when everybody goes to the exhibition and comes home with the flu," Mr Boyce said.

"Until we get through the winter period in Australia I think we need to maintain our distance and isolation.

"The problem is if you start lifting the restrictions and so forth, people travel from overseas and the grey nomads come which would see a spike in cases."

Moving forward, Cr Ferrier believes that the State Government could look at starting to lift restrictions in a week if new case numbers continue to remain low.

"I said a month ago on ABC Radio that if we all got together and tried to have no virus by Anzac Day in Queensland that we'd be in a good spot," Cr Ferrier said.

"We've got to go for a little while, not just one day of no viruses.

"I think we need to go a week with no new viruses and see if any come up still.

"They call the Gold Coast regional as well so for our country towns and shires, slowly open them up first."