Fortitude Valley SSS
Call to cancel NAPLAN in 2020

Domanii Cameron
20th Mar 2020 10:01 AM
EDUCATION Minister Grace Grace has called for NAPLAN to be cancelled amid the evolving coronavirus pandemic.

"There's a very strong support and coming from me as well that we should cancel NAPLAN for 2020 and that we don't need to put the additional anxiety on students, teachers and parents," she told ABC Radio Brisbane this morning.

Education Minister Grace Grace says there’s strong support for NAPLAN to be cancelled. Picture: Attila Csaszar/AAP
"I'll be pushing strongly (during a teleconference this morning with all education ministers and the Education Council) that for this year we should be cancelling NAPLAN."

School holidays could also be extended with Ms Grace stating everything was on the table but said the Government was relying on advice from medical experts.

Ms Grace also revealed school attendance has dropped about 5 to 6 per cent compared to this time last year, blaming the reduction on children being sick (not corona-related) and parents needing to self isolate.

Attendance is currently at 86 per cent.



