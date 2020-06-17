‘Call the f***en cops’: Dad’s nose ‘broken’ in student brawl

A father is believed to have a broken nose after a brawl outside a Logan school, which police are investigating.

A father is believed to have a broken nose after a brawl outside a Logan school, which police are investigating.

DISTURBING footage of a father being attacked by a group of students and spat on at a school south of Brisbane is being investigated by Queensland Police.

The mobile phone footage, obtained by Albert Logan News, shows Park Ridge State High School students punching, kicking and stomping on the father, who is believed to have suffered a broken nose.

It is understood the fight broke out last Monday about 3pm in front of the Logan school after the man began hitting a teenager in an attempt to try and pull him off his son, who had been thrown to the ground.

The man, who can be seen bleeding from his nose, then confronts the teenager saying "someone call the f***en cops", before the boy spits in the father's face.

Other students looking on can be heard saying "that's enough".

The school's adopt-a-cop acting senior sergeant Nick Edwards said he was "disturbed" by the footage and confirmed Queensland Police were investigating after the father had made a complaint.

Police have asked for anyone with footage of the incident to contact them.

"I was blown away by the pack mentality of the students and that they gave no thought to what could have gone wrong with their actions," act snr sgt Edwards said.

"To see the student spit in the parent's face was disgusting.

"We hope it is an isolated incident and after a thorough investigation by police and Education Queensland that it sends a strong message about this highly dangerous and unlawful behaviour."

A spokesperson for the Queensland Department of Education would not confirm if any of the students involved had been expelled or suspended but said the school does not tolerate violence "in any form".

"The school can confirm emergency services were notified after an incident outside school grounds last week," the spokesperson said.

"The school is working actively with the families involved and students are being dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan.

"As the matter is being investigated by the Queensland Police Service, no further information can be provided."

The distressing video was the second to be circulated last week involving youth violence.

Last Tuesday, vision was shared on social media of a teenage girl dressed in a Merrimac State High School shirt attack another girl, pulling her hair and dragging her to the ground.

Detectives from Child Protection Investigation Unit are actively investigating that matter.

Act snr sgt Edwards encouraged anyone with any more footage of the Logan incident to contact police.

*If you or anyone you know needs help, contact:

Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800

Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36

Headspace on 1800 650 890

Lifeline on 13 11 14