Cairns siege gunman shot by police identified

Mossman man Khrys Vignes who was shot by police after a 10-hour siege in Cairns. Picture: Instagram

Mossman man Khrys Vignes who was shot by police after a 10-hour siege in Cairns. Picture: Instagram

A GUNMAN shot dead by police after a 10-hour siege has been identified as Mossman man and former Army serviceman Khrys Alan Mark-Kelly Vignes.

It is understood Vignes, 30, was a former Telstra employee who was allegedly disturbed trying to break into the company's building at Palm Cove about 4.30am on Sunday.

Khrys Vignes was shot by police after a 10-hour siege in Cairns. Picture: Instagram

He fled the scene, allegedly colliding with a police car, then heading south on the Captain Cook Highway where he allegedly swerved towards a 26-year-old female constable who suffered a suspected broken wrist.

Khrys Vignes. Picture: Instagram

He stopped it on the Captain Cook Highway near the go-kart track at Yorkeys Knob and allegedly set it on fire.

Police have alleged the man then pulled out a firearm and shot at officers before fleeing into a nearby canefield where he continued to shoot at police and a helicopter.

Around 3.15pm Vignes was in waist deep water and allegedly raised the firearm towards police who returned fire.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have not released any detail about the man although it is understood he has previously come to their attention multiple times and was a heavy drug user who struggled with mental health issues linked to his time in the Army.

Vignes was understood to have been a former Army Reservist. Picture: Facebook

His family told the Cairns Post the was a much-loved friend and son, a keen outdoorsman and peacemaker who would do everything for his friends.

Mr Vignes' social media pages showed he spent time living and working in the Pilbara region in Western Australia where it is understood he worked in the mines for some time.

Police officers returned to the scene of a fatal shooting as the investigation continued on Monday. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

His family also confirmed he was a former member of the Army's Pilbara Regiment.

His pictures depicted him on camping and hunting trips, including one image where he was posing with a rifle, two dogs and a dead camel.

Khrys Vignes’s social media pages show he enjoyed camping and hunting. Picture: Instagram

The investigation into the incident continues with a crime scene remaining at the scene.

Queensland Police Service's internal investigation unit, the Ethical Standards Command, is spearheading the probe with specialist officers flying into Cairns.

Detectives were seen late yesterday removing several items, which appeared to be firearms, from the scene.

It is understood Vignes worked for Telstra several years ago, but a spokeswoman confirmed he "was not a Telstra employee at the time of the alleged incident".

Originally published as Cairns siege gunman shot by police identified