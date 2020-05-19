Cafe’s survival hangs on government and bank support

COME BACK: Oasis Bar and Cafe operator Mark Di Ruggiero is hoping he can revive his shop as restrictions begin to ease.

THE future of the Oasis Bar & Cafe Biloela remains murky after the shop’s owner made the move to reopen the doors just before restrictions eased over the weekend.

Cafe owner Mark Di Ruggiero said he made the move to reopen on May 12 with the hope his business could recover as more foot traffic was allowed in cafes across Queensland.

“I couldn’t stay shut too much longer, the amount of time I shut was starting to really hurt me,” Mr Di Ruggiero said.

“I’m hoping to recover and now the restrictions have been lifted and we are allowed 20 people that’s getting back to half normal.

“You don't make too much on the coffees and I have to stay open and get back in the public eye because I've worked too long and hard to build up a name and then just shut.

“I’m still living in hope, the trading is good but over the six-week period the bills come in and the suppliers need to be paid money.”

After what Mr Di Ruggiero described as a “close to normal trade” since Saturday when restrictions eased, the viability of the cafe is dependant on securing loans from the bank and the government.

“If I don’t get anything that could make me struggle and I could end up shutting still,” Mr Di Ruggiero said.

“At the moment we are trading good and I just need for this stuff to come through and get answers on it all.

“The JobKeeper is coming through but that in itself is a catch 22.

“Your doors are shut for six weeks and when you claim it they backpay it to March 30 and every staff member you nominated you had to pay them $750 a week regardless of if they worked those hours.

“Being a small business and you’re trying to keep it going as it is, paying other staff members $750 is hard, yes you get it reimbursed but you have to have that capital in the first place so I only nominated my two baristas.”

Mr Di Ruggiero said his application for a Small and Medium Enterprises Guarantee Scheme loan which he lodged on April 7 was being processed.

Based on a businesses turnover, the loan can be for up to three years and has an initial six month repayment holiday.

The cafe owner said the temporary closure was heavily influenced by the shop’s inability to adjust to a takeaway model at the start of the lockdown with high costs and competition key factors.

“It wasn't viable for me to reopen because they made everybody turn to takeaway or close down and we weren’t set up for it and it would take too much to transfer to takeaway,” Mr Di Ruggiero said.

“You’ve gone from Biloela having two takeaway outlets to everybody doing it.

“That’s all well and good to say we can do this takeaway but when you’re hitting 10 per cent unemployment not everybody can eat out that much.

“The staff wages, electricity and ongoing costs would've far outweighed just shutting down so I would’ve been in a much worse predicament than I am in now that I’m trying to get out of.”