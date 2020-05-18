Businesses relish easing of COVID-19 restrictions

BLAST OFF: Dambri Beauty owner Brigitte Best (here with Kath Pollock) was a busy bee on Saturday when the salon reopened and restrictions were lifted.

BUSINESS owners were delighted to welcome back their clientele with face-to-face service and interaction on the weekend.

A maximum of 20 people could dine-in at the cafe or the pub and those needing their eyebrows done could get serviced at the beauty salon as COVID-19 restrictions eased over the weekend in Queensland.

Rita’s Blue Cafe owner Rita Twomey said it was great to see people dining in and enjoying a meal at her cafe on Saturday morning.

“People were very happy to sit down and have their coffee in a mug not a takeaway cup,” Mrs Twomey said.

“We’ve had people just want to dine in for a coffee, not even a meal, they are that happy to be back.”

Mrs Twomey has set up her point of service counter outside the store where all customers must present themselves and, if dining in, must sanitise their hands.

The cafe owner said although the new regulations permitted 20 people to dine in, she would not permit 20 to dine as it was not feasible to fit that many customers safely in the shop’s space.

“I’m not making money but the reason I stay open is to serve my customers and keep them here in tough times,” Mrs Twomey said.

“In another month or stage two I may make a profit or break even.

“I’m finding people are doing takeaway and avoiding the crowd.

“Under normal conditions, dining in generates 70 per cent of our business.”

ORDER UP: The Rita's Blue Cafe team, owner Rita Twomey, Annette Bates and Reegan Armstrong.

Dambri Beauty owner and beauty therapist Brigitte Best said clients were not only excited to get their treatments but also get some more person-to-person interaction when the salon’s doors reopened on Saturday at 9am.

“I was almost fully booked for the whole day,” Ms Best said.

“Everyone had missed it and said ‘we are so happy that you have reopened’.

“Everyone is telling me about their kids, homeschooling, how work has been and where they want to travel when it’s all done.

“Everyone likes to feel beautiful and carefree and have a chat because they’ve all been in their houses.

“So it's nice to have some interaction with someone who’s not in your house.”

With the ongoing confirmed COVID-19 case of a nurse in Rockhampton and cooler weather on the horizon, Ms Best said she was remaining cautious about her shop’s future and the safety of her clients and herself.

“One-on-one, I only allow one client in at a time unless they are a minor,” Ms Best said.

“People must use hand sanitiser when coming in or call me to reschedule when they are sick.

“I normally wear gloves when used in intimate areas but now using them in all services.

“Healthwise I feel safe because I know I’m keeping my hygiene standards up to practice.”

Mrs Twomey said her goal was to get to where everything was back to normal and there was no more COVID-19 lingering.

“At the moment people walk in and they are afraid and ask how do you do this and clean that,” Ms Twomey said.

“We clean all the time and limit what’s on the table so we bring them the cutlery and sanitise the menu when they sit down for dine-in.

“I was fearful I may have to close and I didn’t know how I can run this with the bills and money that was coming out and eating away at my savings.

“I’m, like, okay this is my first year of running a business, I did not prepare for this COVID-19 and I've gotten to this stage and I’m happy.”