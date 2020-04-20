Businesses cashing in during pandemic

PLUGGING AWAY: Tom Kirchner at Biloela Betta Home Living has had his store benefit from the Covid-19 lockdown.

COVID-19 hasn't been all bad for business, with some of the shire's industries cashing in during the pandemic.

Cameron Pender from Active Motorcycles said the combination of cashbacks and cashed up farmers will see sales soar.

"This is normally our good time of the year anyway and I was hoping we'd continue on the last few years but I felt for sure seeing the news the economy was going to feel it," Mr Pender said.

"Leading to the end of financial year we have discounts with Honda starting with massive cashbacks on all unit sales.

"90 per cent of our sales are agricultural so with the accelerated depreciation and cashbacks, farmers are looking at saving thousands."

Tom Kirchner from Betta Home Living said that it has been 'crazy' for sales recently, highlighted by the hoarding of freezers at the start of Australia's Covid-19 lockdown.

"Freezers we've been out of for months and they're not due back in stock until June," Mr Kirchner said.

"Computers, monitors and printers have been going really hard and they're difficult to get stock of at the moment.

"We've just been really busy which is really good to see everyone supporting us.

"People aren't able to head out of town as much so they're spending their money locally."

Mr Kirchner said his business is fortunate enough to be in a unique position with more people at home able to spend time considering upgrading appliances.

"People are spending time at home, spending more time indoors and that suits our business," Mr Kirchner said.

"There's also something to be said about how much money is in the economy now too with people not gambling or spending money in the pub on a Friday night.

"That's an injection for everyone.

"Some industries are being hit hard but I think it's cool to see the cafes have changed their models and are doing well."

Although Mr Pender said cash flow has been good he said he is very concerned on what economic backlash awaits businesses months after the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted.

"I don't know how to manage for that because this has never happened before," Mr Pender said.

"Do I restock or do I keep cash to one side?

"Is it going to be bad in two months?

"Nobody knows in terms of business management, the template to follow."

Mr Pender added that Federal Government stimulus packages have helped accelerate depreciation meaning farmers are afraid to buy units to replace their old stuff because they can now accelerate depreciation.