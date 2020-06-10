New building grant falls short of the mark for Biloela

BIG LOAD: Biloela builder Robert Goodge (left) said that the metropolitan areas will benefit more from the Federal Governments new Home Builder Grant.

BIG LOAD: Biloela builder Robert Goodge (left) said that the metropolitan areas will benefit more from the Federal Governments new Home Builder Grant.

A BILOELA builder doesn't believe the Federal Government's rollout of the Home Builder grant will greatly benefit the region.

Robert Goodger at R & J Goodger Builders said that while the $25,000 grant may give people confidence to start building a new home, he believes the scheme will benefit those in the metropolitan areas.

"I think it might give people more confidence generally but I'm not sure for this area, but things move a lot slower than the metro areas, we are always behind a few years," Mr Goodger said.

"I'd say this suits more the franchise builders or those working in bigger areas.

"Maybe this time next year we might see it brings some new activity in the sector but nothing will happen quickly I think."

The Home builder grant provides eligible owner-occupiers (including first home buyers) with a grant of $25,000 to build a new home or substantially renovate an existing home where the contract is signed between June 4 and December 31.

The grant was created to ensure the ongoing viability of the construction industry by producing a boost in the building of new houses or work on large scale renovations.

To qualify for Home builder, you need to be spending more than $150,000 on a renovation.

If you're building a new home it has to be worth less than $750,000, or if you are renovating an existing property it needs to have been previously valued at less than $1.5 million.

Master Builders Queensland Central Queensland regional manager Dennis Bryant said

the grant won't see a big boost in renovations across the state but he added that for a minimum house build of $200,000-$250,000, the grant covers 10 per cent of the costs.

"For Biloela I would think you would look at some activity and hopefully the $25,00 will push people to act now rather than later," Mr Bryant said.

"They have until December 31 to sign a contract and they'd need to start building by March 31 2021 under the current rules

"The whole idea is to get people on the move and start action so the building industry doesn't have a falloff in demand come October.

"I'm being inundated with calls about how it all works, what the rules are and how can I apply in the Rockhampton and Yeppoon areas."

Mr Bryant added that rental vacancies in Central Queensland are low meaning that with very little housing stock available, the Home Builder grants can fill a market need.

"The idea of that grant available for the renovation sector was to bring immediate high value work so that the stimulus was happening straight away rather than somebody thinking about it for 12 months and maybe not even doing something," Mr Bryant said.

"Our main focus was on getting people to build new homes and start that as quickly as they could.

"New builds is what we need, a renovation is not going to give us more housing stock but a new build will.

"From my point of view, we had nothing yesterday and today we have that ability to have $25,000."

To access Home builder, owner-occupiers must meet a range of criteria and renovations need.

To be eligible for the grant:

•You must be at least 18 years of age.

•You must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident (or applying with someone who is).

•You or your spouse must not have previously owned property in Australia that you lived in.

•You must be buying or building a brand new home.

•The value of the home including the land is less than $750,000.

•You must move into the new home as your principal place of residence within 1 year of the completed transaction and live there continuously for 6 months.