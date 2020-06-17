Broncos, Bateman rocked by NRL player agent ban

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold and Broncos stars have been plunged into contractual uncertainty following revelations the code's No.1 player agent, Isaac Moses, has had his accreditation cancelled by the NRL.

Moses has in excess of 100 clients on his books, including Storm skipper Cameron Smith, but no club will be impacted by the fallout more than the Broncos.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Moses represents nine Broncos players, including some of the club's biggest names headlined by skipper Alex Glenn, prop Matt Lodge, centre Kotoni Staggs and back-rower Tevita Pangai Jnr.

Moses represents nine Brisbane players. Picture: AAP/Darren England

Other Broncos in the Moses stable include Jordan Kahu, Jake Turpin, Ethan Bullemor, Sean O'Sullivan, Ben Te'o and coach Seibold, who used the services of the powerful agent to broker his five-year deal with the NRL's glamour club.

There is no suggestion Seibold or any Broncos players are guilty of any wrongdoing amid the NRL's probe into Moses.

But should Moses be unable to represent his clients, Broncos bosses could potentially be required to undergo a mass renegotiation of contracts with other agents.

The agent was subjected to a lengthy investigation by the NRL following a complaint made against him by former Parramatta forward Tim Mannah.

The situation will have major implications for Canberra Raiders star John Bateman, who is managed by Moses, with his complication contract negotiations hitting another hurdle.

It is understood Moses has vowed to clear his name and plans to lodge an appeal in the coming days.

Anthony Seibold has another issue to deal with. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty

The NRL released a statement last night saying Moses had "breached his obligations as an accredited agent in 2017".

It goes on to allege Moses breached the rules "by procuring and assisting one of his clients, Tim Mannah, to give evidence to the NRL that was false and intended to mislead an investigation of the NRL Integrity and Compliance Unit".

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said: "Player agents have a very influential role in the game and with the players they represent.

"Where agents fail to adhere to the standards expected of them, we will intervene to take action under the NRL rules.

Isaac Moses was the code’s No.1 agent.

"That is what we have done in this case after a thorough investigation by the league's Integrity and Compliance Unit."

If Moses' leave to appeal is granted his accreditation will continue to be recognised until notified otherwise by the NRL.

Moses also has past and present NRL coaches in his stable including Seibold, Adam O'Brien and Stephen Kearney.

"We will be appealing the decision and reserve our rights to challenge any finding by the NRL in a court of law," statement on behalf of Moses read.

