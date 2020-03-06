Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Brisbane teenager has been charged with murdering a baby girl.
A Brisbane teenager has been charged with murdering a baby girl.
Crime

Teen charged with murdering 11-month-old baby

by Elise Williams, AAP
24th Feb 2020 9:52 AM | Updated: 2nd Mar 2020 4:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE teenager has been charged with the murder of an 11-month-old baby girl.

The man, aged 18, is alleged to have harmed the infant, who was his step daughter, at a Corinda home on February 1.

Paramedics managed to revive the child at the scene, before the baby later died in the Queensland Children's Hospital on February 5.

Police charged the man on Saturday.

He will front Brisbane Magistrates Court today, charged with one count of murder.

The investigation remains in the hands of the Inala Child Protection Investigation Unit.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane court crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        News Ballot paper order decided for two hotly contested council divisions

        Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

        Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

        News Farm and suppliers struggling to pay for basic household expenses are encouraged to...

        ‘I didn’t see the signs’: Heartache in man's suicide death

        premium_icon ‘I didn’t see the signs’: Heartache in man's suicide death

        News Judy regrets not seeing the signs before her brother took his life

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Banana Shire

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Banana Shire

        News Help us decide on the region’s best businesses, trades, people and events.