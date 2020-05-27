Menu
A man has been charged after allegedly wielding a machete down a main Brisbane road. Picture: iStock
Crime

Qld suburb left in terror after machete man seen in streets

by Brayden Heslehurst
27th May 2020 1:48 PM
RESIDENTS have been left scared and shocked after a man allegedly wielded a metre-long machete down a main road on Brisbane's bayside.

A worried local resident informed police of the man, who was allegedly carrying the weapon underneath his arm on Wynnum Rd at Wynnum West, while crews were attending to a traffic crash nearby in Tingalpa on the morning of May 22.

According to police, an officer working by himself then approached the man with his gun drawn after seeing him walking towards him on the same road a short time later.

"Identifying that the man was an immediate danger to the public, the officer has approached the male person with his firearm drawn and directed him to drop the machete," Wynnum Police senior sergeant, Wayne Richter, said.

"Fortunately the man has complied and the officer was able to disarm him without an injury to himself and the man was taken into custody."

A 41-year-old man from Wynnum West was charged with weapon offences and will appear in the Wynnum Magistrates Court on August 17.

Originally published as Brisbane suburb left in terror after machete man seen in streets

