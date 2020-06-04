Menu
A police officer blocks traffic near Marine Parade in Southport after a suspicious device was found.
Crime

‘Suspicious device’ found near QLD shopping centre

by Rosemary Ball
4th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
POLICE are urging people to avoid roads around a Southport shopping centre after finding a suspicious device.

Emergency services arrived on scene around 12pm after reports of a suspicious device on Southport's Marine Parade near Australia Fair.

 


Police have set up an exclusion zone, cornering off areas around Marine Parade.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman asked for "everyone to avoid the area until further assessments can be made."

 

Police vehicles at the scene.
The Bulletin understands police are letting some cars through but very slowly.

More to come

 

Originally published as BREAKING: 'Suspicious device' found near shopping centre

