BREAKING: Reported mortar shell found in Bundaberg

Zachary O'Brien
9th Apr 2020 1:49 PM

AN EXCLUSION zone of 200 metres has been established around an address on Steptoe St after what is believed to be an explosive device was found earlier today.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said attending police officers obtained a photo of the device and have sent it to the Explosive Ordnance Response Team.

The spokeswoman said EORT were of the belief that the explosive was a confirmed mortar shell from the photograph they received, but would know more once they had assessed it.

Crews will remain at the scene to keep the area clear and device secure until EORT crews can arrive.

The spokeswoman said the EORT team was currently en route.

 

This is a developing situation. More to come.

