Middle Island plane crash
Middle Island plane crash
BREAKING: Pilot charged over passenger’s death

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Mar 2020 2:59 PM
THE pilot of a plane that crashed near Agnes Water in 2017 has been charged over the death of his passenger.

Les Woodall, 67, was today charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and one count of grievous bodily harm following ongoing investigations by Gladstone CIB with the assistance of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

 

Pilot Les Woodall was flying a Cirrus SR22 single-engine aircraft when it crashed on Middle Island, off Agnes Waters.
Pilot Les Woodall was flying a Cirrus SR22 single-engine aircraft when it crashed on Middle Island, off Agnes Waters.

The incident happened on January 10 about 11am on Middle Island.

A 29-year-old woman from the United Kingdom was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old Irish woman sustained critical injuries and 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Mr Woodall is due to appear at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 11.

