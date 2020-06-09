Driver trapped after cattle truck jacknifes

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter lands at the scene of a cattle truck crash on the Dawson Highway west of Calliope in which the driver was trapped by the legs for almost 90 minutes.

UPDATE:

POLICE have confirmed the man in his 70s, who was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition, was the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision with the cattle truck.

He was not a passenger in the cattle truck.

At this stage it is not known what sort of vehicle he was driving.

REPORT 6.10pm:

A CATTLE truck driver and a passenger were trapped for almost 90 minutes late this afternoon after crashing west of Calliope.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the Dawson Highway near the intersection of Mann Road at 4pm after reports a truck had crashed.

When they arrived, police, paramedics and QFES found the eastbound truck had jacknifed and crossed across to the wrong side of the road.

The driver, who was conscious following the impact, was pinned by his legs in the crumpled truck cab.

His passenger, a man in his 70s, was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He was taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital in a stable conditon, for precautionary checks for spinal injuries.

QFES officers worked for almost 90 minutes to release the truck driver.

The RACQ LifeFlight Helicopter landed at the scene just before 5pm.

Traffic was blocked in both directions, with police allowing some eastbound trucks to pass through the scene to make room for the helicopter.

A cattle truck crashed on the Dawson Highway west of Calliope, trapping the driver by the legs. Rodney Stevens

The driver, whose age was not known, was treated at the scene by paramedics for a head injury and significant other injuries.

He was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition just after 5.30pm.

EARLIER

UPDATE 5.10PM:

A HELICOPTER is now on scene to airlift a person after a cattle truck and vehicle crash at Calliope this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there was reportedly no cattle on the truck at the time of the incident.

More to come.

UPDATE 5PM:

TWO people are being assessed for injuries after a cattle truck and vehicle incident at Calliope this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one patient is trapped in a vehicle and has head and leg injuries.

The second patient has neck injuries.

She said a rescue helicopter has been tasked to the area.

More to come.

UPDATE 4.44PM:

IT has been confirmed a vehicle and a cattle truck have collided at Calliope this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three fire crews are using hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the truck's windscreen to release a driver trapped inside.

She said Calliope and Gladstone crews were called to Mann Rd and Dawson Hwy at 4.15pm.

More to come.

UPDATE 4.40PM:

A HELICOPTER is on its way to treat a patient after a truck and car crash late this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said both lanes of the Dawson Highway are closed.

More to come.

EARLIER 4:30PM:

PARAMEDICS are currently assessing a person after truck crash in Calliope late this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said emergency services arrived at the Dawson Highway and Mann Rd intersection at 4pm.

She said one person was trapped in a vehicle but was conscious and breathing.

"All (paramedics) can visually assess is a head injury," she said.

More to come.