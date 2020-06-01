Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Health workers test locals in Blackwater for Covid Virus at the Blackwater Show grounds – Photo Steve Vit
Queensland Health workers test locals in Blackwater for Covid Virus at the Blackwater Show grounds – Photo Steve Vit
Health

BREAKING: Explosive Blackwater COVID-19 case revelations

Melanie Plane
1st Jun 2020 6:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXPLOSIVE claims have emerged this evening that Blackwater miner Nathan Turner's official autopsy results have returned a negative COVID-19 result.

Mr Turner, who had complex underlying medical conditions, was found dead in the home he shared with his fiancee Simone Devon, last week.

>> Genetic test to confirm link between nurse and Nathan Turner

>> Miner identified as man in COVID-19 tragedy

The day after his death, Queensland Health released a statement to the public and the media, that Mr Turner had tested positive to COVID-19 after his death, sparking concern in Blackwater and surrounds. The state's peak health authority officially listed Mr Turner as a COVID-19 related death - the seventh in Queensland to date.

 

Queensland man Nathan Turner.
Queensland man Nathan Turner.

However it is understood Mr Turner's official autopsy result was returned to his fiancee this afternoon, and it stated he had been cleared of COVID-19.

It comes after Ms Devon tested negative to the virus three times and more than 500 Blackwater residents also returned negative results.

The Morning Bulletin has requested urgent confirmation of the negative result and a statement from Queensland Health.

coronavirus coronavirus blackwater nathan turner queensland health
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed there have been no new COVID-19 cases overnight, less than an hour before more restrictions are lifted.

        Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        premium_icon Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        Health Qld Children’s Hospital emergency attendances down 40 per cent during COVID-19...

        Man rushed to hospital after rollover on CQ highway

        premium_icon Man rushed to hospital after rollover on CQ highway

        News He suffered back pain and minor arm injuries.

        Forget the rest: Premier creates ‘Queensland bubble’

        premium_icon Forget the rest: Premier creates ‘Queensland bubble’

        Health Queenslanders allowed to travel throughout the state as restrictions relaxed