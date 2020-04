ALL beachside carparking is to be closed from Main Beach south to the border at Coolangatta.

The beachside carparking will be progressively closed from today ahead of the Easter weekend.

Mayor Tom Tate made the announcement this morning.

The announcement follows news yesterday that Surfers Paradise, The Spit and Coolangatta beaches will close from 11.59pm tonight.

More to follow

Originally published as BREAKING: All beachside carparks to be closed