Boys, 14, charged with murder after stabbing

POLICE have charged two teenage boys with murder following the alleged stabbing death of 15-year-old Angus Beaumont in Redcliffe on Friday.

The two 14-year-olds, one from Kingston and the other from Logan Central, have been charged with one count each of a murder and one of attempted armed robbery.

Police will allege that around 8.10pm three males confronted a group of four teenagers in a car park on Anzac Ave.

An altercation occurred during which Angus Beaumont, from Clontarf, was stabbed in the chest.

Angus was walking home from Redcliffe McDonald's, when he was set upon near a popular skate park behind Redcliffe Museum. He died in Redcliffe Hospital a short time later.

CCTV footage captured three youths, one fleeing on foot and two doubling on a bicycle.

Angus' distraught parents, Michelle and Ben, gave a statement to The Courier-Mail , saying they wanted justice for their "best mate".

"He was a beautiful young smart boy with a loving nature, 6 foot 4 inches and gentle," they said.

"(He) always thought of his family and was a wonderful human. We still can't believe our little boy has been taken from us.

"Words can't express the feelings we have. We don't wish this on anybody and only now have memories.

"Angus Richard Beaumont - We love you so much and will always cherish our time together. Love Mum and Dad."

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Hogan said Angus appeared to have been the victim of an unprovoked attack.

"It's very difficult to understand what the motivation is. It would appear it's unprovoked," he said.

"Obviously the family is devastated. They've lost their 15-year-old son."

Detectives are still investigating the involvement of a third male and appeal for anyone with further information to contact police on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.