BUSTED: An 11-year-old has been charged for stealing a mini-van from a childcare centre overnight. FILE PIC
Crime

Boy, 11, steals childcare van in overnight joy ride

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
3rd Mar 2020 8:42 AM
AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged with stealing a mini-van from a Kelso childcare centre and taking it on a joy ride through Townsville.

Between 11pm and 11.30pm last night, police allege the boy broke into Goodstart Early Learning Centre at Kelso by smashing a glass door.

Townsville police district duty officer Scott Warrick said the boy climbed through the door and stole the keys to a mini-van used to transport children.

A witness reported watching the van being driven erratically on Riverway Dr and through a service station before it was dumped nearby.

Police arrived about 11.40pm and arrested an 11-year-old boy who has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary.

He will face court on March 4.

Queensland Police Service data shows 41 reports of car theft at Townsville in the last week- amounting to at least five each day.

The offending peaked on Tuesday with five stolen car incidents reported.

In the last three months, 55 juveniles have been charged with at least one offence each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Of the offenders, 34 were juvenile males.

Earlier this month, a group of juveniles were charged with stealing a car and allegedly taking it on a dangerous joy ride through the city.

Last week, an 11-year-old boy allegedly held his carers at random with a screwdriver and fork from the back of a car.

