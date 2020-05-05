Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

by Jack McKay
5th May 2020 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

Annastacia Palaszczuk says she cannot see Queensland's borders opening anytime soon as her Government continues to work on a yet to be released road map to recovery.

The Premier today said she expected the first step in easing travel restrictions would be allowing Queenslanders to travel within their own state.

"What it might be first and foremost … is it might be Queensland supporting Queenslanders," she said.

"It might be some short term accommodation initially. But we need to take this cautiously."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queensland’s borders won’t open anytime soon. Picture: Glenn Hunt
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queensland’s borders won’t open anytime soon. Picture: Glenn Hunt

Ms Palaszczuk said the Government would continue to review the border restrictions at the end of each month, but warned that it may not be lifted "anytime soon".

"Of course we have got to take it one step at a time," she said.

"You lift some restrictions, you examine it for two weeks, and then you can look at lifting further restrictions."

 

 

 

Ms Palaszczuk said her Government would be starting a "lot of conversations" this week with cafes and restaurant associations, as well as the tourism sector, as it develops a road map to recovery.

"It is really important that once we have settled our plan for schools that now we can focus on our plan for Queensland's economic recovery," she said.

"What I would be hoping is that they start formulating COVID-safe plans.

"Social distancing will be here for quite a long time until we have a vaccine. I think everyone needs to understand that."

When asked about dates for the road map, the Premier said the National Cabinet would be looking at details this week.

Originally published as Border openings unlikely 'anytime soon': Premier

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

border openings covid-19 premier annastacia palaszczuk queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hard comeback ahead for real estate sector

        premium_icon Hard comeback ahead for real estate sector

        News Rural real estate agent certain a number of CQ hotels and pubs will not reopen after coronavirus.

        Premier confirms back to school plan, dates

        Premier confirms back to school plan, dates

        Education FROM May 11, Kindy, Prep and Year 11 and 12 students will go back to school.

        Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        premium_icon Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        News Train drivers pocket overtime while commuter numbers plummet

        Mines flouting social distancing and hygiene, union claims

        premium_icon Mines flouting social distancing and hygiene, union claims

        Business It is claimed that workers are ‘terrified’ to raise concerns