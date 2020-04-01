Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coronavirus Fears For Cruise Ship Docked In Fremantle
Coronavirus Fears For Cruise Ship Docked In Fremantle
News

Border Force officer tests positive

by Janelle Miles
1st Apr 2020 9:33 AM

AN Australian Border Force official based in Queensland has tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

Queensland Health last night confirmed a border force official had been infected but it was unclear where he was working when he came in contact with the virus.

The Department of Home Affairs also confirmed a second Australian Border Force officer from NSW tested positive for COVID-19.

Australian Border Force officers talk with New Zealand passengers from the Vasco Da Gama cruise ship in Perth last week. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images
Australian Border Force officers talk with New Zealand passengers from the Vasco Da Gama cruise ship in Perth last week. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Most of Queensland's 743 cases so far have been in people returning from overseas or their close contacts.

Border Force officials would have come in contact with many people arriving on International flights during the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally published as Border Force officer tests positive

More Stories

border force coronavirus queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your chance to salute our frontline heroes

        Your chance to salute our frontline heroes

        News They're among the local health heroes holding the line against the worst global pandemic in a century. LEAVE YOUR MESSAGE OF SUPPORT

        Quarantine crackdown: Taskforce to track 40,000 Qlders

        premium_icon Quarantine crackdown: Taskforce to track 40,000 Qlders

        News Law enforcement to enforce Queensland quarantine, isolation orders

        Just 16 ways you’ll get out of $13k fine in QLD

        premium_icon Just 16 ways you’ll get out of $13k fine in QLD

        Crime Only 16 reasons will exempt you from $13k COVID-19 fine

        Supporting mates more important now than ever

        premium_icon Supporting mates more important now than ever

        News Isolated elderly members pushed to stay in touch under Covid-19 restrictions