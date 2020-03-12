Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Track map for a potential Tropical Cyclone which is expected to form in the coming days
Track map for a potential Tropical Cyclone which is expected to form in the coming days
Weather

BOM release expected path of potential cyclone

Jack Evans
12th Mar 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Bureau of Meteorology has released where it believes future Tropical Cyclone Gretel will track.

The system, currently at a tropical low level, is about 165 km north northwest of Cooktown and 175 km east of Coen.

"The low is moving east southeast at 13 kilometres per hour and should gradually intensify over the next 24 hours," A BOM statement read.

"The system is moving into the Coral Sea and will continue to move away from mainland Australia over the coming days."

A track map provided by BOM shows that the Cyclone once it forms will hit category two off the coast of Rockhampton come March 16, but it will stay far enough away to not have much of an impact.

Track map for a potential Tropical Cyclone which is expected to form in the coming days
Track map for a potential Tropical Cyclone which is expected to form in the coming days

Rainfall predictions remain minimal for the remainder of the forecast period ending March 18 across the Capricorn Coast, the Rockhampton region, and The Central Highlands.

More Stories

Show More
cyclone damage cyclone season queensland weather rockhampton weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recording 150 years of history in the Banana Shire

        premium_icon Recording 150 years of history in the Banana Shire

        News The significance of 400 items from historical homestead being assessed for preservation

        Preparations for the bullarama wrapping up

        premium_icon Preparations for the bullarama wrapping up

        News Jambin students already getting ready for Callide Valley Show.

        'Leap of faith': From devastating loss to rescuing others

        premium_icon 'Leap of faith': From devastating loss to rescuing others

        News Turning point for Biloela woman was when her daughter was crushed by a pallet load...

        Launch of playgroup a success for rural school

        premium_icon Launch of playgroup a success for rural school

        News Prospect Creek State School students embrace opportunity to learn new languages.