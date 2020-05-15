Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NO STOPPING US: Paula Hill and Jillian Mouzouris at the Grassroots Living Room are thankful for the community support.
NO STOPPING US: Paula Hill and Jillian Mouzouris at the Grassroots Living Room are thankful for the community support.
News

‘Blessed to keep doors open’

Aaron Goodwin
7th May 2020 6:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVEN in uncertain times, Jillian Mouzouris and the team at Grassroots Living Room have soldiered on and are managing through the pandemic.

Open since November 2018, Mrs Mouzouris said she and her team had overcome some challenges in the past couple of months to make a smooth transition to just a takeaway and delivery model.

“It’s been a positive transition. We’ve always done takeaway, now it’s just more of that,” Mrs Mouzouris said.

“Business is still consistent and we still get our regulars.

“We’ve managed to have a positive transition because of four factors: community support, support from our regulars, our great staff and government support.

“We’ve faced our challenges and adjusted accordingly.”

She said the cafe’s signature toasties, lasagnes, quiche and wide range of treats had been big hits with recent takeaway and delivery customers.

“There’s no secret to our good coffees,” Ms Mouzouris said.

“It’s just good beans and good baristas.

“It’s no secret you need the good staff that we have who can make everything happen.”

Moving forward and looking more to the long term, Mrs Mouzouris said she would consider selling more bulk wholefoods in addition to the essential groceries they sold now.

“We have been blessed to be able to keep our doors open right now,” Mrs Mouzouris said.

“I’m amazed by the support we’ve received, given how small our community is.

“We’ve gotten some traffic because of our location, but people will seek out what they’re looking for.

“I believe people hunt and find the place for them.”

biloela business coronavirus business impact hospitality industry
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Remembered for being positive influence on others

        premium_icon Remembered for being positive influence on others

        News Former newspaper man Peter Bates was selflessness and had a willingness to help others.

        Why Australia may have turned corner on job losses

        premium_icon Why Australia may have turned corner on job losses

        News Job opportunities slashed in half last month but it's not all gloom

        Firm goes bust after 20 years of hiring out heavy equipment

        premium_icon Firm goes bust after 20 years of hiring out heavy equipment

        Business Rabco Plant Hire has gone into administration

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News XXXX Brewery has donated 3000L of liquid gold to regional venues