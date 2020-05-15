‘Blessed to keep doors open’

NO STOPPING US: Paula Hill and Jillian Mouzouris at the Grassroots Living Room are thankful for the community support.

EVEN in uncertain times, Jillian Mouzouris and the team at Grassroots Living Room have soldiered on and are managing through the pandemic.

Open since November 2018, Mrs Mouzouris said she and her team had overcome some challenges in the past couple of months to make a smooth transition to just a takeaway and delivery model.

“It’s been a positive transition. We’ve always done takeaway, now it’s just more of that,” Mrs Mouzouris said.

“Business is still consistent and we still get our regulars.

“We’ve managed to have a positive transition because of four factors: community support, support from our regulars, our great staff and government support.

“We’ve faced our challenges and adjusted accordingly.”

She said the cafe’s signature toasties, lasagnes, quiche and wide range of treats had been big hits with recent takeaway and delivery customers.

“There’s no secret to our good coffees,” Ms Mouzouris said.

“It’s just good beans and good baristas.

“It’s no secret you need the good staff that we have who can make everything happen.”

Moving forward and looking more to the long term, Mrs Mouzouris said she would consider selling more bulk wholefoods in addition to the essential groceries they sold now.

“We have been blessed to be able to keep our doors open right now,” Mrs Mouzouris said.

“I’m amazed by the support we’ve received, given how small our community is.

“We’ve gotten some traffic because of our location, but people will seek out what they’re looking for.

“I believe people hunt and find the place for them.”