Biloela’s industry rolling with the punches

PLUGGING AWAY: Jason Williams, from B & S Kitchens, said he was getting a steady flow of work through the workshop.

PLUGGING AWAY: Jason Williams, from B & S Kitchens, said he was getting a steady flow of work through the workshop.

BILOELA’S construction industry is ticking over nicely for now but industry leaders fear a potential downturn without government intervention.

The Masters Builders Association believe a boom in the Central Queensland construction industry could launch as soon as September if the Federal Government’s stimulus packages called for by the association are delivered.

The association’s Central Queensland regional manager Dennis Bryant said Biloela’s construction was faring well in comparison with the rest of Central Queensland.

“In my conversations with people they tell me they’re active and busy right now,” Mr Bryant said.

“The problem will be in September where we may see a drop-off without state or federal stimulus.

“So far in Biloela there has been a lot of renovations and the odd extension.

“But the Central Queensland region as a whole is probably doing better than it has done in the last three years.”

Builder and sole trader Kevin Banks, from KD & BT Banks Pty Ltd, said he had been working almost all the time in the last two months.

“I don’t know if the demand has changed or got busier because of the COVID-19 situation,” Mr Banks said.

“I think most of the builders in town have enough work.

“I think if the government get serious and put something decent on the table it would help.

“There’s low interest rates now and if they give some other benefit it might encourage people to do new builds or buy second hand houses.”

B & S Kitchens owner Jason Williams said although he and his team had enough work to keep them busy, their current turnover was down 35-40 per cent on this time last year.

“We are doing mainly little stuff like extending kitchens and benchtops, not the big jobs and not a heap of full kitchens,” Mr Williams said.

“People are unsure at the moment and we don't know what's going to happen in a few months time.

“You only need a few cases here and there and we are back to square one.”

Mr Bryant added higher paying jobs in the mining industry would always lure Central Queensland tradesmen off local jobs.

“If you can go out to the mine and make $100,000 a year for just going to work and coming home again, it’s more attractive than being in business for yourself and hoping to make $80,000 a year, and spending your nights worrying whether you are going to get paid or not,” Mr Bryant said.

“The stimulus packages we are calling for from the Federal Government would encourage spending and construction on the back of that.

“There has also been some reluctance on the part of the lending institutions to lend simply because they aren’t getting the valuations people need to borrow the money.”